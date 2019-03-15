Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.20. 3,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,495. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.04. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leslie Kohn sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,646 shares in the company, valued at $34,832,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $826,854 over the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4,210.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 316,953 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,369,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ambarella by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 252,931 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,714,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after buying an additional 165,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

