Amdocs Limited (DOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Amdocs posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Amdocs had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

DOX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.50. 46,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,563. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $124,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

