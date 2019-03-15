American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 668.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 32,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $526,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 227.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 54.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $118.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

AXP stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

