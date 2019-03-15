American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 150,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,512,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 321,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $80,030,000 after buying an additional 287,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $253.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $235.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,372 shares in the company, valued at $44,682,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,466,350 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

