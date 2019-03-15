American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Insider Sells $102,785.28 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) insider Bryan Smith sold 4,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $102,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,732. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,524,000 after buying an additional 1,212,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,602,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,822,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,968 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,238,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,651 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

