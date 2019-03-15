American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $368.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $217.64 and a 12 month high of $394.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.33.

In related news, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $1,853,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,852.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $18,718,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,679,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,949,149. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

