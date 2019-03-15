American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lamar Advertising worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,264,394 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $78.30 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.38). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $427.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,710,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,746. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/american-international-group-inc-increases-stake-in-lamar-advertising-co-lamr.html.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.