American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,315,000 after buying an additional 86,791 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.07.

Cummins stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $172.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $63,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 24,830 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $3,307,107.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,959 shares of company stock worth $4,076,508. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

