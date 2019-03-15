American International Group Inc. Sells 42,980 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,980 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,655,000 after buying an additional 843,858 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $40.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. OTR Global downgraded Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Sells 42,980 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/american-international-group-inc-sells-42980-shares-of-johnson-controls-international-plc-jci.html.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.