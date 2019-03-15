American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.50. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOBC. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

AOBC opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of -0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 67.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $19,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $11,304,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 644.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 609,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,403,000 after purchasing an additional 556,464 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

