American Tower Corp (AMT) EVP Sells $3,739,400.00 in Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,430.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.97. 2,473,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $133.53 and a 12-month high of $188.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15,525.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,579,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,144,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,186,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $546,909,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.63.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

