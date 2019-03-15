American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Tower by 15,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,579,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,531,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after buying an additional 3,579,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after buying an additional 3,579,249 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,783,000 after buying an additional 1,932,136 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,967,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,626,000 after buying an additional 1,139,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gustavo Lara sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,082 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.94. 9,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $133.53 and a 52 week high of $188.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.63.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

