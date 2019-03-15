American Vanguard Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (AVD)

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Vanguard in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.60 million.

AVD has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Vanguard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $18.40 on Thursday. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 886,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

