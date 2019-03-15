Americas Silver (USAS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Americas Silver Corporation is a silver mining company. It primarily owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Galena Mine Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Silver Corporation is based in TORONTO,ONTARIO. “

Shares of USAS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,988. Americas Silver has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.30.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Americas Silver by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 277,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,504,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 287,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 16,903.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 410,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

