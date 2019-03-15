Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ameriprise has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. While the company remains well positioned for growth through improving asset under management (AUM), acquisitions and restructuring initiatives as well as diversified investment portfolio, significant outflows in the Asset Management segment continue to be a major concern for the company. Also, elevated expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.23. 374,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.92. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

