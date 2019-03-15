Amgen (AMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $187.76 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.12. 19,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,702. Amgen has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,979,621,000 after purchasing an additional 906,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,266 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 20,103.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 301.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,470,000 after purchasing an additional 408,675 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

