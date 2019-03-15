Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Amon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. Amon has a total market capitalization of $247,248.00 and approximately $2,725.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00385530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.01716206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00236891 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002834 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,804,857 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

