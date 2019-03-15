Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 2,386 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,967,651,000 after buying an additional 7,059,171 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3,845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,366,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,340,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,263,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,095,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,598,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,826 shares of company stock worth $13,346,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $250.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

