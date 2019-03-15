Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $0.99. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $392,356.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,705 shares in the company, valued at $405,514.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,469. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,691,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 2,240,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 1,244,171 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,542,000 after buying an additional 759,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,670,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after buying an additional 692,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after buying an additional 358,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,087. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

