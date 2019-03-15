Analysts Anticipate J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.29. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.12 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. J2 Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,998,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 10,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $832,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,947.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in J2 Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

