Analysts Anticipate Neurometrix Inc (NURO) to Post ($0.15) Earnings Per Share

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Neurometrix’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Neurometrix alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Neurometrix in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.64. Neurometrix has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Neurometrix had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurometrix will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,932 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Neurometrix worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurometrix (NURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.