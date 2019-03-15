Analysts Anticipate South State Corp (SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. South State reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. South State had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Friday, December 14th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In related news, President John F. Windley sold 3,947 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $280,276.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $58,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,910.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,339 shares of company stock worth $978,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 31,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South State by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,657,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in South State by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of South State stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. South State has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

