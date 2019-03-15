Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.32 Million

Brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to announce sales of $278.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $264.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $275.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4,818.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XHR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 989,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,399. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

