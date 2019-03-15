Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $198,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 195,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,008,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 333,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

