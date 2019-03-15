Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will announce $181.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.78 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $180.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $739.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.17 million to $752.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $767.84 million, with estimates ranging from $746.26 million to $793.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.31 per share, with a total value of $383,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3,769.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,576,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,858,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,409,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,623,000 after acquiring an additional 955,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,188,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,937,000 after acquiring an additional 944,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 845,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,194. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

