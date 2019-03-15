Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC -‘s FY2023 Earnings (NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $69,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 103,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.