Analysts Offer Predictions for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2019 Earnings (ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

ELOX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

OTCMKTS ELOX opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

