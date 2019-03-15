Analysts Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) PT at $30.40

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 482.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,232,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,996. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $246.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

