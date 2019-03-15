Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) PT at $13.50

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.48 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 753 properties totaling 66.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.