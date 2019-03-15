Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) PT at $19.71

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $790.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.82. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 142,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,123,386.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $710,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.