Analysts Set Resonant Inc (RESN) Price Target at $7.40

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

In related news, Director John E. Major purchased 66,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $96,799.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,700.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resonant by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Resonant by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resonant by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Resonant by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 175,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RESN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.71.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

