Analysts Set The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Price Target at $23.75

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $578,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,907,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,594. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

