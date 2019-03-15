Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for E.On (EOAN)

E.On (FRA: EOAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2019 – E.On had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/13/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.20 ($11.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – E.On was given a new €11.40 ($13.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.20 ($11.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – E.On had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/25/2019 – E.On was given a new €11.40 ($13.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2019 – E.On was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/15/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.20 ($11.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2019 – E.On was given a new €8.20 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.20 ($11.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.90 ($12.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2019 – E.On was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.21) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2019 – E.On was given a new €9.30 ($10.81) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2019 – E.On was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/17/2019 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

E.On stock opened at €9.61 ($11.17) on Friday. E.On Se has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

