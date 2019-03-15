Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stuart Olson (SOX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stuart Olson (TSE: SOX):

3/11/2019 – Stuart Olson was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$7.00.

3/7/2019 – Stuart Olson had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Stuart Olson was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$8.00.

3/7/2019 – Stuart Olson had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$4.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Stuart Olson had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

1/15/2019 – Stuart Olson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2019 – Stuart Olson had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stuart Olson stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 million and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.94. Stuart Olson Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.12 and a 12-month high of C$8.15.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

