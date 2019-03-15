Analyzing Infinity Property and Casualty (IPCC) & Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) and Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Infinity Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share. Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Infinity Property and Casualty has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Property and Casualty and Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A Hanover Insurance Group 7.88% 11.14% 2.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Infinity Property and Casualty and Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Property and Casualty 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $130.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinity Property and Casualty and Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hanover Insurance Group $4.49 billion 1.05 $391.00 million $6.79 17.15

Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Infinity Property and Casualty.

Summary

Hanover Insurance Group beats Infinity Property and Casualty on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Property and Casualty

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

