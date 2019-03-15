Analyzing Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Las Vegas Railway Express (XTRN)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and Las Vegas Railway Express (OTCMKTS:XTRN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

This table compares Kansas City Southern and Las Vegas Railway Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Southern $2.71 billion 4.27 $627.40 million $5.97 19.25 Las Vegas Railway Express N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kansas City Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Las Vegas Railway Express.

Dividends

Kansas City Southern pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Las Vegas Railway Express does not pay a dividend. Kansas City Southern pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kansas City Southern and Las Vegas Railway Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Southern 0 2 10 1 2.92 Las Vegas Railway Express 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus price target of $123.92, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Kansas City Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kansas City Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Southern and Las Vegas Railway Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Southern 23.12% 12.11% 6.54% Las Vegas Railway Express N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kansas City Southern beats Las Vegas Railway Express on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It operates a commercial corridor of the Mexican railroad system and has its direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas. The company provides rail access to the United States and Mexico border crossing at Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas; and controls and operates the southern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas, as well as the northern half of this bridge. Kansas City Southern also provides rail access to the port of Lazaro Cardenas on the Pacific Ocean; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas. Its rail network comprises approximately 6,700 route miles. The company serves the chemical and petroleum, industrial and consumer products, agriculture and minerals, energy, intermodal, and automotive markets. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Las Vegas Railway Express

Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. focuses on the provision of upscale commuter Club X railcars for various state Department of Transportation municipal agencies. It owns outright 16 bi-level passenger railcars, as well as 2 leased cars. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.