Analyzing Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) & Carolina Trust Bancshares (CART)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 28.66% 15.98% 1.43% Carolina Trust Bancshares 13.17% 8.53% 0.78%

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Carolina Trust Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $238.52 million 3.67 $68.29 million N/A N/A Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 2.56 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Carolina Trust Bancshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, ATM, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional, and mutual funds clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities, college savings plans, and mutual funds. As of December 31, 2017, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 11 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, residential mortgage, home equity lines, commercial real estate, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. The company serves its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operates a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

