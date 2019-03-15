ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ANCN opened at $7.20 on Monday. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat cancer-related diseases. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene vixteplasmid for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

