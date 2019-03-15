Anchor Bolt Capital LP Acquires Shares of 103,293 Arch Coal Inc (ARCH)

Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,293 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP owned 0.55% of Arch Coal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after buying an additional 635,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth $7,860,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 44.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 290,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the third quarter worth $4,854,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 59.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $92.48 on Friday. Arch Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $650.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.69 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.43.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

