Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has $16.38 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Anchor Bolt Capital LP lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 356,173 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 1.2% of Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Anchor Bolt Capital LP owned about 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,070,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has $16.38 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/anchor-bolt-capital-lp-has-16-38-million-holdings-in-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw.html.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.