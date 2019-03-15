ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) VP Sells $632,576.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $632,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Richard S. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 19th, Richard S. Mahoney sold 2,041 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $355,440.15.
- On Thursday, January 3rd, Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,172,252.68.
Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $190.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.35.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on ANSYS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,844,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.