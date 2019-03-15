Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 813,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,920. The company has a current ratio of 38.08, a quick ratio of 38.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.64. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.88 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

