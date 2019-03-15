Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.19.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

