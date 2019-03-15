Apple’s (AAPL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. HSBC cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.37 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.73 on Tuesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Apple by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 36,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Apple by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 125,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,143,000. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 78,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.