AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,126,000 after acquiring an additional 67,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,359,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,126,000 after acquiring an additional 67,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,355,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,952,000 after acquiring an additional 32,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after acquiring an additional 350,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $368,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,558.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $66,161.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $102.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.69 and a 1-year high of $112.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $685.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.21 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on AptarGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/aptargroup-inc-atr-shares-bought-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.