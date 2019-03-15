Aqua America Inc (WTR) Stake Increased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua America stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.50 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. Analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

WTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

