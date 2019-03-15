AquariusCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 99% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, AquariusCoin has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00003000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $259,800.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,968.15 or 3.78990688 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000254 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00138963 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin (CRYPTO:ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,192,513 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com.

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

