Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 69120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $442.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 89.21%.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 386.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 431.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 50.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/ares-commercial-real-estate-acre-sets-new-12-month-high-at-15-50.html.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.