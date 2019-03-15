Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Director Rand Scott April Buys 9,730 Shares

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Director Rand Scott April bought 9,730 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $150,036.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 467,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,061. The firm has a market cap of $444.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 32.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 386.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 50.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 40,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRE. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

