Argos Resources (ARG) Trading Down 13.3%

Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG) fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). 111,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 33,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Argos Resources Company Profile (LON:ARG)

Argos Resources Ltd engages in oil and gas exploration activities in the Falkland Islands. The company holds royalty interest in the production license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

